On Saturday, the TH broke the news that a Dubuque Community Schools committee is recommending the removal of three beloved books from the district’s curriculum after students raised concerns about their content.
The novels — “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” — would be removed from the district’s required reading list for high school students due to their significant use of racial slurs. They still would be made available in school libraries.
Immediately, the community erupted, leaving hundreds of comments on the link to the story on social media and on the TH website.
I couldn’t help but note that the move created strange bedfellows.
Certainly, hundreds of people consider the move tantamount to book banning and believe the district is ignoring teachers’ ability to negotiate the difficult conversation about language and literature and cultural change.
Another group complained about coddling kids from the sensitivity of words and whitewashing history. “We’re dropping the classics because it makes junior ‘uncomfortable’?! Life is uncomfortable, kid. Welcome to the world.”
Folks in those two camps might not typically be on the same page.
I heard from a half-dozen people I respect calling for the TH to write a damning editorial condemning this approach. And at first blush, it seems like a no-brainer. We’re a newspaper; of course, we abhor banning books in any circumstances.
But I think this issue is more nuanced than that, and I would ask you to consider another perspective.
When I first heard that the books wouldn’t be studied in English classes, I was stunned. “To Kill a Mockingbird” is one of my favorites. I wanted a dad like Atticus, a friend like Dill and even a neighbor like Boo Radley.
And then, when I heard the reason for the change — that it was in response to something students voiced — I stopped to think about it a little more.
I thought about students reading passages of this book aloud in class. I wondered how my own kids would have felt about that when they were in high school. We had had conversations with them about why it wasn’t OK to say the N-word when singing along to Kanye West or other music. I thought about the smart-aleck 15-year-olds every school has and how they might punch that word a certain way to get a smirk out of their friends. I thought about how that might land on the ears of the Black students in the room. We’re talking about perhaps the most loaded and inflammatory word in our culture today. I picture just a few kids of color in a full classroom while their classmates are using those slurs aloud. I don’t think “uncomfortable” really does justice to what that experience must be like.
Maybe there is some middle ground here. Maybe these books can remain part of the curriculum for the purposes of reading and discussing, without reading aloud from the books or watching film adaptations. I wholeheartedly believe in the ability of teachers to lead a conversation that could build understanding and help students parse language and context by leaning into, not avoiding, conversations around race.
And this same curriculum absolutely would have to include the voices of Black authors. Perhaps Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half” — which was required reading for the entire freshman class at my son’s college. Maybe “Native Son” by Richard Wright or the poetry of Maya Angelou would be a good conversation starter. I would love to hear a classroom discussion around “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, a book that opened my eyes to new perspectives.
My biggest concern about pulling books out of the curriculum is that it feels like one more area in which teachers’ agency is diminished. As school districts focus on metrics and curriculum standards, teachers have become less empowered to bring their own approach to the classroom. Lost in the world of benchmarks and percentage rankings is the fact that teachers are passionate professionals who got into these jobs because they wanted to expand the minds of kids.
So, the idea of putting up more guardrails to keep teachers on one specific track is disheartening.
That this discussion started from the concerns of students is compelling, however. In addition to listening more to teachers, listening to students is just as important.
This district is still in the process of discussing this potential change, so maybe working with teachers and students, some common ground can be found.
Despite the comments you might read on Facebook, it’s not as clear-cut an issue as some people believe.
