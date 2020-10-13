The Rev. Robert Beck recently wrote an article in your paper about abortion. He asks “Is this a person from conception, or is it a person at birth?” Science has answered that question. At conception the baby has 46 chromosomes — just like you and me. Some 50 million abortions in almost 50 years is an abomination!
I submit that our nation can minimize abortions in huge numbers by overturning Roe vs. Wade, and we can help new mothers with social programs and a wonderful community/church family who can provide assistance. Thus we can “punish the deed” and “banish the need”!
Father Beck refers to Pastor Dave Barnhart who implies that our great country of millions of good people “talk the talk without walking the walk”. Pastor Barnhart completely discounts the terrific work of organizations such as Right to Life, and Birthright, etc. However, more people always need to volunteer. There is no sane argument to continue this madness of killing one million unborn per year.
I strongly recommend two internet searches for information about abortion and the morality of the procedure. Please see “A brief Catechism for Catholic voters” by Stephen F. Torraco,Ph.D. EWTN and search Father James Altman, a pastor in La Crosse, Wis.
Father Torraco tells us “Abortion is intrinsically evil and cannot be morally justified for any reason or set of circumstances”.