Those who are concerned about the home schooled kids and whether we are doing our jobs educating our kids should focus on fixing their own problems.
Statistics reveal that home schooled students consistently outperform their peers in testing, college admission, college graduation, and career success, and yet the public system wants to invade our homes to make sure that we’re doing a good enough job.
The National Home Education Research Institute has no shortage of large, controlled studies revealing these high success rates among home schooled students when compared to their publicly educated peers.
The Coalition for Responsible Home Education criticized these studies, saying they were conducted on white, Christian families. Apparently, this coalition thinks they will find more problems among non-whites and non-Christians. That seems racist and discriminatory to me.
Public school education costs taxpayers around $11,000 per student per year. Most home schooling parents spend a couple hundred dollars per student per year out of their own pockets. On average, an uneducated parent can do a better job teaching their own children than the government can do with thousands of dollars a year and a highly educated staff.
The critics of current home school laws want to sound like they just care about the wellbeing and education of children, but if that were true, they would focus on fixing the system that is actually broken — their own. Publicly educated kids are the ones falling through the cracks. It is the public schools that have high dropout rates, low literacy rates, rampant bullying and even isolated cases of abuse.
Just recently a former Davenport Teacher was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child.
When one public educator commits a crime, is every public educator investigated? No. Most public educators are wonderful people who want what is best for the next generation. It would be invasive to check up on all educators because one committed a heinous crime.
Just because horrible people used home schooling to hide abuse does not give the state the right to invade the privacy of home schoolers to observe them. That is intrusive and accusatory. Not to mention that once you paint homeschoolers as people who are hiding abuse, observers may come in to their homes and “see” things that they expect to see — things that are not really there, causing undue heartache.
Abuse of children is despicable in any circumstances, but to assume that abuse is more prevalent among home schooled students is unsubstantiated.
As far as making sure children are actually receiving an education, homeschoolers have different methods of teaching that are not always the traditional methods used in public schools, and our methods work better for our kids. If the district tries to put their requirements on home schoolers, they will cripple our thriving education system just like they have crippled their own.
The state should recognize that home schoolers are doing a better job of educating their own kids than the state is doing, and if they are really concerned about children’s safety and education, they should look in a mirror and fix their own problems before they come knocking on our doorstep.