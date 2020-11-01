For many Americans, election fatigue has set in, and we’re ready for it to be over. We’ve seen all the political TV commercials we can stand, our mailboxes have been stuffed with political ads, we’ve grown weary of the social media rants and debates, and we’re ready to vote.
Or, in the case of many Americans, have already voted. In the tri-state area and across the country, elections offices are reporting record early and absentee voting. Voters can still take advantage of early voting on Monday in Dubuque at both the Election Annex and the auditor’s office in the Dubuque County Courthouse. Dubuque County residents who requested an absentee ballot and haven’t gotten around to mailing it yet can drop it off in the elections drop box in the alley behind the courthouse.
Or show up at your polling place and cast your ballot in person on Tuesday. It doesn’t matter how you do it. Just vote.
While the presidential race draws the most media (and social media) attention and offers two distinctly different candidates, the choice at the top of the ballot isn’t the only reason voters should go to the polls. There is much, much more to government than who becomes president. Voters’ choices in the so-called “down-ballot” races will go a long way toward shaping how the next few years turn out — for your community, state and nation.
Will the next president receive the benefit of having his party hold the majority in either or both chambers of Congress? Your votes for Senate and House will help shape that.
At the state level, the choices for legislative seats will help determine how government operates, what programs it offers and how it spends your money.
Closer to home, the people we elect to county offices might have just as much (perhaps more) impact on your life and your pocketbook as the people we send to Washington. (In Dubuque County, unfortunately, two of three jobs on the ballot are uncontested, single-candidate affairs.)
Beyond that, there are other people wanting your vote — folks seeking positions on various boards and councils, as well as judges and justices up for retention.
It doesn’t matter if you’re on Team Trump or Ridin’ with Biden. Choosing candidates in down-ballot races presents an opportunity and is your civic responsibility. If you haven’t done so already through early voting, make the commitment to get to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3.