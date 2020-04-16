It is sadly true that black and brown citizens are dying at a disproportionate rate during the COVID-19 epidemic. Poverty causes comorbidity (simultaneous presence of devastating diseases). Many of these people cannot work at home, but still need to work outside their home to pay their bills.
People of color have more difficulty voting. Standing in longer lines and voter suppression are just wrong in a country that prides itself on being the democracy that is the “shining light on the hill.”
It is a fact that Russia intends to corrupt our elections. Citizens United, The Club for Growth and other dark money sources also try to corrupt our elections. Dark money sources attempt to make sure that the “wrong” people have a hard time casting ballots. Even though their mantra is “one person-one vote”, their voter suppression fosters a mean spirited goal of “some people-no votes.”
Congress needs to step up and correct these unjust poverty and voter problems! All citizens should be treated equally and it is wrong to discriminate against voiceless, vulnerable people.