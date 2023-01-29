Recently, we flipped our calendars to 2023. The significance of 2023 has not captivated my attention as much as 2033. In 10 short years, Dubuque will be the first city in Iowa to reach that 200-year milestone!
The opportunity Dubuque has to not only celebrate our own bicentennial but to set the tone for the rest of Iowa is exhilarating to me.
This seems like a natural way for Dubuque to extend our momentum in preservation and revitalization.
Historic tax credits are a key component for many in rehabilitating historic buildings. The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program is controlled by the Iowa Legislature and, thus, is revisited each year.
In 2017, Smart Growth Development retained the accounting firm of Baker Tilly to complete a statewide economic impact study to illustrate the value of the Iowa State Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
The study approximated a 5:1 return on investment within three years of project completion and a 20:1 return on investment within 10 years of completion. What’s even more impressive to me as a taxpayer is that these credits are not granted until the projects are completed.
While it might be too early to plan our bicentennial parade, it is certainly time to make our legislators aware that we are counting on them to support us as we lead the way for Iowa in this historic celebration.
