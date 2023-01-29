Recently, we flipped our calendars to 2023. The significance of 2023 has not captivated my attention as much as 2033. In 10 short years, Dubuque will be the first city in Iowa to reach that 200-year milestone!

The opportunity Dubuque has to not only celebrate our own bicentennial but to set the tone for the rest of Iowa is exhilarating to me.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.