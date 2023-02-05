Having enough to eat is a basic human right, so I’m alarmed by changes that Iowa legislators have proposed to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). House File 3 would make it more difficult for people in need to get adequate nutrition. It would also have a negative impact on Iowa’s economy.

SNAP provides an average of $1.85 per meal to low-income Iowans. Two-thirds of recipients are children, disabled adults or seniors. Among the most drastic proposals is limiting purchases only to foods on the list approved for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. SNAP recipients would no longer be able to buy fresh meat, poultry, flour, butter, cottage cheese, nuts, canned fruits and vegetables, crackers and other foods. It would also require applicants to complete a computerized questionnaire, prohibiting some people without internet access or with limited credit history or English proficiency from applying.

