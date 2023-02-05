Having enough to eat is a basic human right, so I’m alarmed by changes that Iowa legislators have proposed to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). House File 3 would make it more difficult for people in need to get adequate nutrition. It would also have a negative impact on Iowa’s economy.
SNAP provides an average of $1.85 per meal to low-income Iowans. Two-thirds of recipients are children, disabled adults or seniors. Among the most drastic proposals is limiting purchases only to foods on the list approved for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. SNAP recipients would no longer be able to buy fresh meat, poultry, flour, butter, cottage cheese, nuts, canned fruits and vegetables, crackers and other foods. It would also require applicants to complete a computerized questionnaire, prohibiting some people without internet access or with limited credit history or English proficiency from applying.
House File 3 also would impose one of the most restrictive asset limits in the nation on SNAP recipients. That could mean not working when a car is needed to get to work or discouraging people from saving for emergencies.
Besides helping people feed their families, SNAP is an economic win for Iowa, generating $1.54 in economic activity for every dollar provided in benefits. The total economic benefit to Iowa in November alone was $70.2 million. SNAP benefits are funded totally by the federal government. House File 3 makes no sense from an economic nor human rights standpoint.
