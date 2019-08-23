Local pharmacists are growing increasingly frustrated with a federal loophole that allows benefits managers to charge pharmacies exorbitant fees on prescriptions — sometimes long after the drugs have been given to patients.
Direct and indirect remuneration, or DIR, fees have increased an incredible 45,000% since 2010. Yet beneficiaries have seen zero savings from the increase.
U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are supportive of a fix for this problem, but Washington must move faster to address the issue or we’ll see more small pharmacies go under.
The system is rigged against the pharmacy — and it’s not serving the patient well either. Right now, when a Medicare Part D patient fills a prescription at the pharmacy, the consumer pays a percentage of the cost as a co-pay. Pharmacies then work with the prescription benefits manager to collect the rest of the payment from the patient’s insurance company. Those benefits managers can come back to pharmacies well after the prescription is filled and charge a DIR fee. So patients pay more out of pocket than necessary, and pharmacies have to absorb the losses and never know what their reimbursement will look like.
This is a real concern and threatens small pharmacies — particularly in rural communities. The reimbursement by pharmacy benefits managers is sometimes less than cost. Then, to make matters worse, they “claw back” through DIR fees. As a result, pharmacies are sometimes actually losing money by filling a prescription.
Both Grassley and Ernst signed on to a letter asking the Department of Health and Human Services to address retroactive pharmacy DIR fees in the Medicare Part D program to provide transparency that would benefit seniors and provide immediate savings at the pharmacy counter.
Like most things in government, transparency can help improve the system.
Nearly all of have had a prescription filled at one time or another. Yet this key middleman — the pharmacy benefit manager — is virtually unknown to consumers. They are the go-between among insurers, drug manufacturers and pharmacies. They determine which drugs will be covered by which plans, they negotiate prices and they manage prescription benefits. Still, government has done little to rein in the power they wield.
Meanwhile, more than 3,500 pharmacies nationwide have been shuttered since 2012. That diminishes choices in small communities and rural areas. It leaves many senior citizens without access to the one-on-one counseling that local pharmacists provide. Help with medications is one of the top concerns of the elderly, and the loss of a pharmacist’s knowledge can impact their health and peace of mind.
Iowa’s senators are in the right spot on this issue. They and their colleagues must push harder to seek action.