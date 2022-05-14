I’ve been reflecting back to 1973. A senior in school. Pregnant. Scared. Confused. Hopeless. Ashamed. An option — abortion. A convenient solution to my worries and fears. Abortion meant no one would know; I could accomplish my hopes and dreams. Pregnancy meant everyone would know. Soon everyone did.
I chose life so this child could live and accomplish his hopes and dreams. I chose being a mother. In a few months I was carrying my son in my arms instead of in my womb.
Seventeen years earlier my mother did the same for me. I was carried from her womb to her arms.
If Roe v. Wade would have been and she “had the right to choose” I might not be writing this. My rights to choose, live, laugh and love would have ended.
Same for my now 48-year-old son including his children today. I had the right to choose to end my son’s life. Ironically, today he is an attorney at law protecting the rights of others.
I cannot understand how the “pro-choice” can’t or don’t see the irony in what they are saying. The reason they can speak and stand at all is because someone did not choose what they are standing there fighting for. They are living proof against their fight for abortion.
Putting politics aside, call it what you want, Roe v. Wade, pro-choice v. pro-life. It is what it is, death v. life.