When the April edition of BizTimes.biz magazine hits mailboxes in the Dubuque business community this week, it will mark the end of a chapter for our local business publication.
Beginning with the May issue, BizTimes.biz will evolve in format and design, becoming a digital magazine, sent directly to your email inbox.
BizTimes has been around for more than 30 years now, and in that time, we have always kept the focus on our tri-state business community. It went from a large tabloid-sized product printed on newsprint to a sleek magazine with web content available 24/7. Last year saw the unveiling of a new dedicated BizTimes, and we send BizTimes newsletters each weekday with latest business news, both local and national. All that content is available to readers free of charge, and we’ve appreciated our advertisers’ support over the years.
Now we’re ready to present BizTimes in a digital format — and yes, it will still be free. With a digital magazine, we’ll have no limit on the number of subscribers we can have. The printing and mailing of a print magazine came with a significant cost, one that was rising every year, particularly now with increases in the cost of paper and postage. With the switch to digital, those expenses go away.
On the content side, a digital magazine afford us a more nimble approach. We anticipate more video, more slide shows and interactive links to accompany articles and advertising. I think it will make for a really robust publication.
Knowing that change is always hard for some folks, we tested the waters with various reader survey questions to gauge the level of support for a mostly digital format. Almost 80% replied that they would like it or were OK with it becoming digital-only. Relatively few were not supportive of the change. We also talked with many advertisers, almost all of whom expressed their support for the move as well.
One thing I thought was important was to maintain a printed publication in some form for our special events, such as the September issue when we introduce our newest class of Rising Stars. I think for that special honor, a printed publication makes for a nice keepsake for honorees, their families and employers. We’ll make sure we continue to provide that.
Speaking of Rising Stars, nominations are now open, and we need your submissions to help determine the 20th class of Rising Stars.
Begun in 2003 and presented by BizTimes.biz, our Rising Star Awards are given to outstanding young leaders. The awards, presented at a recognition breakfast in September, highlight people younger than 40 who are the up-and-comers in their fields and are giving back to the community.
Here’s who should be nominated: Any tri-state person younger than 40 years old who demonstrates leadership in the workplace, serves as a role model and is an active volunteer.
The nominee could be someone you work with, someone you know from your place of worship or a coach or volunteer you encounter. (Yes, you can even nominate yourself.)
The Rising Star Awards are one way to recognize that the future is bright with the hard work and unique talents of the generation coming up.
If the young people in your business are anything like the young people in mine, take a moment to salute the work they do and the positive contribution they make by nominating a Rising Star. Send in a nomination and view past winners at TelegraphHerald.com/risingstar. Nominations must be received by Saturday, June 11.
In the weeks ahead, watch for more information about the new digital BizTimes magazine. If you have business acquaintances or co-workers who you think should be receiving up-to-date, local business information please let us know. We’d be happy to send them their own digital copy. And if you have suggestions for new or different articles, stories, or columns please get in touch with me. Go to biztimes.biz/join-our-email-list to sign up to receive the digital magazine.