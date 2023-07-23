I have two boys who will be students in the Dubuque Community School District. I am also a neurobiologist focusing on how chronic, unmanaged stress makes detrimental changes to the brain. There is a causal relationship between stress and cognitive issues, coping and psychiatric disease. I will do my best to teach my boys how to handle stress, but this won’t provide all the developmental support they need. Schools have a part to play as well.
School is where students learn to cope and respond to various social and emotional situations. Providing a formal and intentional social/emotional learning (SEL) curriculum in school is the best way to support social and emotional health — promoting healthy students, adults and communities.
There are immediate and long-term benefits to students who can manage stress. Stress and emotion management leads to increased learning and decreased behavioral issues. During the body’s stress response, the brain loses the capacity to learn and make decisions (maybe you have experienced this?). Chronic exposure to unmanaged stress causes detrimental changes to brain regions associated with decision-
making, learning and memory, aggression and emotional regulation. We can’t remove stressors from our environment, but early SEL interventions help students manage stress and self-regulate. These kids grow to be adults equipped to handle stress, making our community safer.
Recommended for you
We lack widespread access to mental health services and our youth are suffering. Roughly 17% of Iowa youth have experienced at least one major depressive episode (MDE) and half of these kids went untreated. Only one-third of youth with severe MDE received consistent treatment. Additionally, 5% of Iowa youth are reported to suffer from substance abuse. In 2021 in Dubuque County, teens constituted 4.5% of suicide deaths. Classroom interventions will not prevent all psychiatric issues, but the field of neuroscience has taught us that chronic, unmanaged stress is a risk factor for psychiatric diseases. Teaching children stress management is a logical proactive step to help our youth and decrease the patient load for the providers we don’t have.
More students are dealing with adverse childhood experiences, like poverty. Some of our students live in a hyper-stressful environment and their families lack the resources to support social and emotional health. This number is rising: Shirley Horstman, director of student services at Dubuque Community Schools, told the TH in December that the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch in the district has increased in recent years and was at 40.4% in the 2021-2022 school year. Living in poverty significantly increases the likelihood of experiencing stress. Offering a curriculum around social and emotional health provides, in some cases, the only support some of our students will receive.
Fortunately, DCSD recently began incorporating proactive SEL curriculum across schools. In elementary school, the Second Step curriculum teaches students to recognize stress and identify feelings, learn strategies to calm down and problem-solve, and promotes empathy and healthy friendships. Faculty and staff reinforce concepts as situations arise during the school day. In high school, students are encouraged to take Mental Health First Aid training so they can help themselves and others. Some high schools (thanks to Brain Health Now) have brain health retreat rooms for students to decompress when distressed — preventing outbursts that interrupt learning. In addition to the behavioral benefits of these programs, the concepts of behavioral and emotional health are being normalized. Students are aware of when they need to seek help and are more comfortable doing so. Imagine the benefit to our community as these kids grow into adults who know how to self-regulate and manage challenges.
I draw on the social and emotional education I received as a child daily. Unlike today’s DCS students, I only received this through private counseling services my mother insisted I attend (thanks, Mom!). What I learned in those sessions should have been part of a regular curriculum — my peers should have had the opportunity to learn what I was learning. If education is meant to prepare students for adult life, then this skill development is crucial and should be approached proactively. Incorporating social and emotional learning into the standard curriculum sets our students up for success. Developing these skills lays a foundation for learning, navigating relationships and managing challenges we all experience.
Sarah Cassella, Ph.D., is an associate professor of neuroscience at Loras College, where she teaches courses in neurobiology and researches the effect of stress on the brain. She earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience in 2015 from the University of Cincinnati, where she studied the impact of chronic stress on a Parkinson’s Disease rat model. She also currently serves as the president of Nu Rho Psi, the only honor society for neuroscience.