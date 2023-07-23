I have two boys who will be students in the Dubuque Community School District. I am also a neurobiologist focusing on how chronic, unmanaged stress makes detrimental changes to the brain. There is a causal relationship between stress and cognitive issues, coping and psychiatric disease. I will do my best to teach my boys how to handle stress, but this won’t provide all the developmental support they need. Schools have a part to play as well.

School is where students learn to cope and respond to various social and emotional situations. Providing a formal and intentional social/emotional learning (SEL) curriculum in school is the best way to support social and emotional health — promoting healthy students, adults and communities.

Sarah Cassella, Ph.D., is an associate professor of neuroscience at Loras College, where she teaches courses in neurobiology and researches the effect of stress on the brain. She earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience in 2015 from the University of Cincinnati, where she studied the impact of chronic stress on a Parkinson’s Disease rat model. She also currently serves as the president of Nu Rho Psi, the only honor society for neuroscience.

