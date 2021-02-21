Taxpayers should have the right to say which school(s) their children attend, not bureaucrats. School is not about what is best for the government, but what is best for the children. Parents may make the decision based upon the values of the family, and the discipline they see at the school the child attends. It is not the government’s responsibility to decide what children are taught, that should be a family decision.
With higher education, Pell grants follow the student. In secondary education, the funds should follow the child to the school the family chooses. Competition is keen, we see this in private business and industry. Competition makes for better products and services. Public schools must compete to provide the students the best preparation for their future lives. Vouchers are the best means of accomplishing this.