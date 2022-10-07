Seeking an eighth term representing the Dubuque community in the Iowa House of Representatives, Democrat Chuck Isenhart possesses a broad knowledge of the legislative process and how to navigate government effectively.
As one of the Statehouse’s strongest advocates for state water quality and environmental issues, Isenhart provides a needed voice in the strongly held Republican landscape of the Legislature and, therefore, earns the endorsement of the TH Editorial Board.
In her second bid for legislative office, Jennifer Smith remains a strong candidate with a solid working knowledge of the issues and effective communication skills. A former Dubuque County Republican Party chairwoman, Smith ticks the GOP boxes in what she stands for — supportive of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ tax plan, education policy discussed at the state level and some measures that would restrict abortion rights, including the fetal heartbeat bill.
While Smith, too, counts herself as an advocate for the environment, she stops far short of where Isenhart would.
“There’s a balance we need to strike,” Smith said. “We can’t do everything to completely 100% protect the environment and … limiting the ability of a business to actually operate. It’s not in the best interest of businesses, particularly farmers, to cause harm to the environment.”
That may be, but farms and businesses are, in fact, the biggest culprits in harmful environmental practices.
Meanwhile, Isenhart continues his full-court press on environmental advocacy, seeking a state constitutional amendment stating people have a right to a clean environment. He expresses disappointment in Iowa’s unwillingness to put money behind the voter-supported Iowa Water and Land Legacy from 2010.
Still, in part because of Isenhart’s work with local officials, Dubuque County has made a significant commitment and investment over the past years and become a leader in soil and water conservation efforts. He has been a dedicated advocate for watershed management authorities. Isenhart calls being part of these changes the most rewarding part of his work as a lawmaker.
In this past legislative term, Isenhart spoke passionately about using money from legal settlements with opioid manufacturers to continue to fight the opioid war, including providing first responders with drugs such as nalaxone to stop overdoses. He successfully advocated for legislation compelling lodging establishments to do training on human trafficking. He has ideas about adapting some educational programs to address workforce issues.
As a longtime Loras College economics professor, Smith feels strongly that the move to a flat tax will allow more individuals control of their money. She gives Reynolds a lot of credit for managing to keep the budget surplus through the pandemic and supports eliminating income tax for retirees.
Therein lies a big difference between these two candidates. Isenhart sees those economic measures as having come at the expense of basic state government services. The state has provided tax cuts while basic services such as education are woefully underfunded, he believes. Isenhart points to the Dubuque Community School District’s closing of Fulton Elementary School and selling of Dubuque Soccer Complex as evidence of the financial predicament in which the dearth of state funding has put schools.
Asked whether she had insights into an economic policy she wanted to see changed, Smith talked about the welfare system as being a disincentive to work in some cases and needing reform. She makes a solid point on that front, though much of the problem lies at the federal level.
Isenhart long has acted as a bridge between city and county officials and state government. In another term, we would hope to see Isenhart bring his passionate advocacy to more issues beyond conservation and environmental concerns.
While Smith could do a good job as a legislator and expresses a willingness to work across the aisle, her views generally echo the majority that rules in Des Moines. Isenhart’s proven track record of working in a bipartisan way has been good for Dubuque County and for Iowa’s natural resources.
Isenhart lends a strong voice for conservation not often heard in the Legislature and one that the state’s elected officials need to continue to hear.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
