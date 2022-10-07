TH Editorial Board Iowa House: Chuck Isenhart

Seeking an eighth term representing the Dubuque community in the Iowa House of Representatives, Democrat Chuck Isenhart possesses a broad knowledge of the legislative process and how to navigate government effectively.

As one of the Statehouse’s strongest advocates for state water quality and environmental issues, Isenhart provides a needed voice in the strongly held Republican landscape of the Legislature and, therefore, earns the endorsement of the TH Editorial Board.

