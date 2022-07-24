When it comes to food pantries, inflation is something of a double whammy.
Because the costs of food, gas, utilities and household products have skyrocketed in recent months, more low-income people are turning to food pantries for help. But the inflationary increases are so extreme that people of all income levels feel the pinch, so fewer folks are donating to food pantries. That makes for a significant challenge in food insecurity both locally and across the country.
It’s no wonder. A Consumer Price Index comparison shows all goods up an average of 9.1% this year over last year — the highest increase since 1981. Groceries are up 12.1%; household furnishings and supplies, 10.1%; motor vehicle parts and equipment, 14.9%; energy, 41.6%; and gasoline, a whopping 60.2%.
Leaders of local food pantries and organizations that provide free meals said the increased cost of living has driven more people to use their services than they saw even during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, leaders say, they’re getting calls almost every day from people who have never had to use a food pantry before.
St. Stephen’s Food Bank marks its 40th anniversary in Dubuque this week. It distributed more than 2 million pounds of food last year. Now a branch of Davenport, Iowa’s River Bend Food Bank, St. Stephen’s director says demand in Dubuque is up at least 15% in recent months.
Dubuque Area Labor Harvest leaders tell the same story. The group, which provides free meals most Saturdays and grocery deliveries twice per month, has seen the need for services jump sharply from 50 deliveries to 80 to 100. That adds a strain to volunteers who pack the food and make the deliveries.
Here’s a triple whammy: Places such as River Bend Food Bank benefit from grocery store overstocks. Since the pandemic and the disruption to the supply chain, bare shelves at the grocery store are not uncommon. Instead, stores are redistributing goods and cutting back on ordering to try to more closely match consumer demand.
Meanwhile, the school year is just around the corner. Families with young children are beginning to think about purchasing school clothes and supplies for the coming year. That further burdens household budgets already stretched thin.
Here’s where anyone with the means to step up and help must do so. We all vowed in 2020 that we would get through this pandemic together. Here we are, emerging with challenges we didn’t anticipate.
Nearly every community in the tri-state area has some sort of food pantry to serve local residents, and many of them have cupboards that are bare.
Little free food pantries have popped up in the way that little free libraries have — some are even housed in repurposed Telegraph Herald newspaper boxes donated to the cause. Social services agencies work tirelessly to get resources to those in need.
But there is a role for everyone to play.
Donate food.
Donate money.
Donate time.
Be a source of light amid these difficult days. The dividends of giving bring a richness that can’t be calculated.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
