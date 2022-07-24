When it comes to food pantries, inflation is something of a double whammy.

Because the costs of food, gas, utilities and household products have skyrocketed in recent months, more low-income people are turning to food pantries for help. But the inflationary increases are so extreme that people of all income levels feel the pinch, so fewer folks are donating to food pantries. That makes for a significant challenge in food insecurity both locally and across the country.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

