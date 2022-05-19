As retired educators with decades of experience in the classroom, we are shocked and saddened to learn that a Dubuque Community School District committee has voted to remove three outstanding works of literature from the curriculum: “Of Mice and Men,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”
We are also deeply disappointed to learn that a primary motivation for their removal is to avoid making students “uncomfortable.”
Perhaps we’re misguided, but one of our deepest convictions is that a primary goal of education should be to encourage critical thinking and independent thought. Often exposure to divergent views, offensive language or ideas WILL make us uncomfortable. And it should.
When we taught literature — both conventional and controversial, we urged our students to “think for yourself, not for me.”
Furthermore, we respected input from both students and parents. When someone objected to a required reading, we offered them a choice of suitable alternatives.
We do believe that most parents, students and educators want to fairly address the challenges of curriculum development which includes the absolute necessity to honor equity and inclusion.
In so doing, we hope the school district will be guided by the wise words of Hempstead English teacher Michelle Hunt: “When I teach a novel that deals with the ugliness of humanity ... It’s difficult to escape controversy in great literature, but something wonderful can happen when we explore those texts together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.