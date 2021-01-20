If all who read this are not frightened by the actions of Google, Facebook and Apple, which closed down access to Parler.com and continue to censor all conservative thought on their platforms, you are not an American.
This is not just a First Amendment violation, but a coordinated attack on a privately owned company that demands Justice Department anti-trust action. I am afraid this is just the beginning of what we can expect under the incoming administration. Now, tell me who are the Nazis and fascists.