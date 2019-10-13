It’s good for democracy and good for constituencies when voters have choices. And while there can be too much of a “good thing” — such as 2011, when 11 citizens ran for four seats on the Dubuque School Board — with too few names on the ballot, the community runs the risk of seeing a weak candidate skate into public office.
Considering that school board membership in Iowa is a volunteer position — it offers loads of work, lots of constituent “feedback” and little in the way of praise — Dubuque Community School District voters, with rare exception, have had choices.
Over the past three decades, the number of candidates and seats to be elected have matched on only three occasions. One occurred in 1988, when three incumbents were unopposed. Another was in 2007, when newcomer Mike Brannon and an incumbent were the only candidates for two seats. And it will happen a third time in 2019.
Of the four seats to be decided Nov. 5, three incumbents are seeking re-election. The community is fortunate that Tami Ryan, Mike Donohue and Lisa Wittman are willing to serve another four years.
It will be the third term for Ryan, a business owner, substitute teacher and supervisor of student teachers; third for Donohue, a banking executive and civic leader; and second for Wittman, a bank vice president and a district graduate.
That they are running unopposed speaks well of their performance and suggests a high level of voter satisfaction with how the school district is operating. (The veteran incumbent not seeking re-election, Tom Barton, shares in that credit.)
Just four people are running to fill four seats, paving the way for a non-incumbent to be elected without opposition, could have been a problem under other circumstances. However, the community is fortunate that the newcomer, Kathrin “Kate” Parks, is a quality candidate in her own right.
Some members of the community have recently claimed that students and parents living in lower-income areas — often referred to as Title I schools — are not receiving sufficient attention and resources, and they suggest that one remedy is to elect school board members by wards, so they are assured that their concerns are represented on the board.
And what happened this year? Under the current at-large scenario, one and only one non-incumbent stepped forward: Parks. But guess what. She is the parent of a child attending public school, and that student attends a Title I school. None of the current incumbents can make that important claim.
But as a candidate Parks offers much more than that. An associate professor of sociology at Loras College, her alma mater, she holds a master’s degree and a doctorate. She teaches about the sociology of education. She is a researcher. She is a citizen already committed to this community, to which she returned a dozen years ago, serving the past three years on the Dubuque Human Rights Commission.
Parks is supportive of what she has observed in the school district, but don’t expect her to be a rubber stamp for administrators or her board colleagues. As she observed to us the other day, “there is always room to improve.”
She, like us, recognizes a problem when experienced teachers migrate away from Title I schools, as the district and union contracts permit, leaving new and less-experienced instructors to deal with issues they likely didn’t cover in their teacher training. Local administrators a few years ago told us that teacher inexperience is not detrimental to students, but Parks has a different view, stating clearly that teacher experience indeed matters.
We don’t look for Parks to try to upset all the apple carts, but her experience and education as a sociologist, professor and researcher could put several assumptions, contentions and claims to the test.
With three incumbents returning to the board, and with highly qualified Kate Parks waiting in the wings, the Dubuque School Board will remain a strong governmental entity.