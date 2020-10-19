Why would residents of California, Oregon and Washington state have an interest in an Iowa House election? Since her first campaign in 2018, 54% of Lindsay James’ donations have come from West or East Coast liberals and political action committees. Perhaps it’s because her voting record is more in line with those left-leaning states.
For example, James has voted against:
- Legal protection to businesses and health care providers during COVID-19.
- Requiring restitution payment to felons for the restoration of voting rights.
- A bill to assist the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure program.
Pauline Chilton, a full-time Realtor, is the Republican candidate for House District 99. She is a 19-year resident of Dubuque, and with her husband, has raised four children.
She supports a growing economy and that all human life should be treated with dignity and respect, from conception until natural death. She will encourage innovation and entrepreneurship and champion work-force training programs. Pauline will work to protect our police and fire departments to ensure our neighborhoods are safe and inviting for families. The responsibility of protecting individual liberties does not rest solely in government. The right to bear arms is about protecting “we the people” from tyranny and maintaining a free society.
The choice for Iowa House 99 is clear. Do you want to support the full-time politician whose policies are consistently in step with big-money liberals and bigger government, or a hardworking local candidate who supports freedom and personal responsibility?
I support Pauline Chilton!