Nineteen years ago this month, Americans watched as “shock and awe” filled the night skies over Baghdad. Much of the international community condemned the United States for what it called a preemptive war against the Iraqi government. What began as a special combat operation to topple an impending threat soon devolved into a military disaster pitting a global superpower against an insurgency that refused to yield. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld cited 30,000 Iraqi civilian casualties over the first three weeks of the U.S. invasion alone.
Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a special military operation aimed at neutralizing anti-Russian forces and seizing contested regions of Ukraine. The invasion prompted a coordinated global outcry and triggered retaliatory economic counter-measures from much of the west. Though Ukrainians are making a historic stand for their nation’s sovereignty, thousands of innocent civilians have paid with their lives for a powerful elite’s imperiousness.
Today, the U.S. finds itself preparing to defend European interests as it did in 1940. This is where the comparison ends, as the world has been transformed in the years since our last defense of the European continent. The Russian president’s aim in Ukraine is to arrest NATO’s political reach into Eastern Europe, not ignite another world war. The conflict in Ukraine must not become a global showdown between democracies and autocracies, particularly one fueled by American hubris. For the United States to escalate Putin’s conflict risks the unspeakable, and no reward could justify such incalculable danger.