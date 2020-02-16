I think few understand the robust black history had by the great state of Iowa. Historically, Iowa has played a prominent role in African-American history and raised black leaders who have contributed to our nation. Since it is Black History Month, I thought it would be an excellent time to note some of the ways higher education within the state of Iowa has helped shape the African-American community in our nation.
As an Iowa native, I became very familiar with Iowa’s rich black history, and it inspired me in my upbringing and career. I was
educated in Iowa public schools, attended Graceland College and the University of Iowa College of Law, and began my professional career in Iowa as a law school
admissions dean.
Iowa was the first state to
desegregate public education. The 1868 Iowa Supreme Court decision, Clark v. (Muscatine) Board of School Directors, ended racial discrimination in public schools, based on the Iowa Constitution’s Bill of Rights, months before the 14th Amendment and two years before the 15th Amendment, which together established equal rights, universal due process and the right to vote under federal law.
Iowa’s broadminded environment allowed a number of important leaders to emerge from the state. George Washington Carver (born in 1864) whose family sent him to Iowa to pursue educational
opportunities not available in the South, was one of the leading inventors and scientists of his time. Carver attended a liberal arts institution, Simpson College, and what is now Iowa State University. At Simpson, Carver combined his love of science with study of art and music. There he developed his artistic abilities, drawing a sheath of botanical sketches. In 1891, Carver received his Bachelor of Arts degree and became Iowa State’s first black faculty member in 1894.
The National Bar Association, the nation’s largest network of black lawyers and judges, was founded in 1925, in Des Moines. The founders of the NBA formed their own association because of their purposeful exclusion from the American Bar Association. The NBA mission “to promote legislation that will improve the economic condition of all American citizens, regardless of race, sex or creed in an effort to secure a free and untrammeled use of the franchise … and to protect the civil and political rights of the citizens and residents of the United States.”
The first black man appointed to a federal court of appeals (6th Circuit) was born in Des Moines. Wade McCree, Jr. (born 1920), served as an attorney, judge, law professor and the second black Solicitor General of the United States. His father Wade, Sr. is believed to be the first black person to receive a pharmacy degree at the University of Iowa.
The state’s public and private universities have histories of aiding in high achievement by blacks over time. Alexander Clark, brother of Susan Clark who sued the Muscatine School district, was the first black graduate of the Iowa law school in 1871. More recent notable graduates include Cynthia E. Nance and Angela Onawauchi-Willig. Nance graduated from the Iowa Law School in the early 1990s and went on to become the first black woman to be dean of the University of Arkansas School of Law. Onwauchi-Willig, a graduate of Grinnell College, is the current dean of the Boston University School of Law.
I am proud of my Iowa heritage and its influence in higher education. Though Iowa is stereotypically portrayed as a homogeneous state, Iowa holds a prominent place in black U.S.History. As we become more global and diverse throughout our country, I am confident that Iowans will continue to lead and add to that legacy.