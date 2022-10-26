After eight years serving as Dubuque County recorder, John Murphy has a solid handle on leadership of the office, has made significant progress on office goals and is connected with his peers across the state. While challenger Keith Lucy would be a viable choice for elective office, the case to replace Murphy with Lucy is not a compelling one.
First elected by county voters in 2014, Murphy set about the daunting task of bringing the county’s records into the 21st century. Eight years ago, county officials would remove data cartridges from servers in the attic at the end of each day and take them home at night to ensure county records would be safe. Early in Murphy’s tenure, he moved county records to a cloud-based hosted system to better protect the valuable documents. Since then, moving toward digitization of all county records has been a priority process.
Most counties now scan documents in digitally, but Dubuque County has taken the additional step of creating digital scans of all older land records. Additionally, that information is in a public-facing database so citizens can access the county’s land records from anywhere.
Murphy completed the Iowa County Recorder Association certification program and joined that group’s executive board, serving in leadership roles including board president. He serves as legislative liaison representing state recorders on the Legislative Priorities Committee of the State Association of Counties. Murphy, a Democrat, was appointed by Republican Gov. Terry Branstad and reappointed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to the Commission on Community Action Agencies, a panel he has served as chair for the past two years. Locally, he serves on the Dubuque Area Labor Management Council.
Under his tenure, the recorder’s office has been remodeled, bringing it into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and adding a degree of privacy and security to the process of accessing vital records.
Lucy, a transportation insurance specialist at Cottingham & Butler, entered the race for recorder as an avenue to serve the community and brings leadership experience and a positive attitude.
A veteran of the Army National Guard (and former soldier of the year), Lucy attributes his management style to his military background, various jobs he’s held and his time building team dynamics as a student-athlete and coach. That includes observing as an active listener before jumping in to make changes.
Lucy made this first foray into running for public office as an independent candidate, noting the office is primarily administrative, and he sees no need for the recorder’s office to be politically affiliated.
It’s gratifying to see two worthy candidates willing to serve the county, and voters won’t make a wrong choice here. Beyond his own interest in serving, Lucy fails to make the case for unseating the incumbent. Dubuque County will be well served by another term for Murphy.
