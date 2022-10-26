TH Editorial Board speaks with Dubuque County Recorder candidate John Murphy.

After eight years serving as Dubuque County recorder, John Murphy has a solid handle on leadership of the office, has made significant progress on office goals and is connected with his peers across the state. While challenger Keith Lucy would be a viable choice for elective office, the case to replace Murphy with Lucy is not a compelling one.

First elected by county voters in 2014, Murphy set about the daunting task of bringing the county’s records into the 21st century. Eight years ago, county officials would remove data cartridges from servers in the attic at the end of each day and take them home at night to ensure county records would be safe. Early in Murphy’s tenure, he moved county records to a cloud-based hosted system to better protect the valuable documents. Since then, moving toward digitization of all county records has been a priority process.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

