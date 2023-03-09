The darkness held shades of ever darker shadow and the shadows streamed into the residence floor where the homeless men slept. The old man sat again like a stray cat perched by the window. He was a single figure there, washed in the darkness. The lights were off except for a small waist high night light. He mumbled.

In that solitude was a loneliness and a sadness as if the shadow weighed something, like an economic slab of steel hovering and readied to kill the spirit. Another figure sat in the dark, propped against a desk and was reading an old magazine by the shadows.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.

