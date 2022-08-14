Visitors who poured into Iowa last week for the second Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site might have one slight misapprehension about Iowa.
August weather in Iowa — in the middle of a cornfield where humidity tends to be higher — isn’t always picture perfect.
But two years in a row, Dyersville, Iowa, delivered a postcard-perfect night with pleasant temperatures, gentle breezes and — why not? — a supermoon with rising color so spectacular it rivaled the fireworks following the game.
And for many Dubuque County residents who dote on the North Side team, seeing the Cubbies get a W was butter on the corn.
For Dyersville, for Dubuque County and for Iowa, the Field of Dreams event was about more than just baseball.
There was more than just idyllic summer weather on display here in the past week. There was hospitality — the realization for visitors that “Iowa nice” really is a thing. There was music and craft beer and amazing food. The red carpet Iowa rolled out looked more like green grass and sent a reminder to out-of-towners that vacation doesn’t have to mean going to an asphalt jungle. Sometimes tourism looks like a place where the corn goes on for days.
That’s exactly the kind of positive experience for locals and visitors alike that Iowans should double down on. And the state is doing just that with its Destination Iowa grants.
The City of Dyersville on Tuesday was awarded a
$12.5 million state grant for the creation of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams. The Destination Iowa program uses federal American Rescue Plan Act money to provide grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents. That’s a great use for this federal money that could have a multiplier effect in the years to come.
Dyersville officials put together an application underscoring the creation of a permanent multi-use stadium capable of hosting professional baseball games, collegiate and amateur baseball tournaments and other year-round events.
The plan dovetails with major private investment that Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, announced earlier this year. Some $80 million in projects and investments will be completed in phases by 2025, including a youth baseball complex with nine new baseball and softball fields, dormitories for teams, a 104-room boutique hotel, an amphitheater, a recreational vehicle park and jogging trails.
Talk to the key players launching this project — and staking their own money and reputations on its success — and you hear true baseball lovers, excited to grow the magic that exists while maintaining the character of the site as a slice of Americana. They see a place where every kid who puts on a glove can emerge from the corn — just like the iconic players did — before playing in a tournament game. They see opportunities to draw travel teams from across the country and beyond.
Paired with everything Dyersville, Dubuque County and Iowa have to offer, and now creating a family-friendly destination, centered around the All-American pastime and an iconic family movie, more and more people will come to know just how special this area is.
Congratulations to the people of Dyersville and Dubuque County for hosting another amazing ballgame in a cornfield. Here’s to many more.
