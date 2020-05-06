Members of the Dubuque Racing Association voted recently to push back awarding the group’s annual grants to nonprofits, typically announced in May.
The board promised the grants were not going away, but rather, they are postponed because the local casinos have been closed since mid-March.
No doubt the pandemic will hit casinos hard, along with so many other small businesses. This unprecedented period of closure is wreaking financial havoc.
All the more reason that now would be an ideal time to release the grants — when nonprofits are most in need.
The grants come from net cash proceeds generated at both Q and Diamond Jo casinos each year. When the grants are announced each May, the money allocated is coming from the previous year’s profits.
This year, the DRA intends to allocate at least $1 million to nonprofits.
If the funding is already money in the bank and earmarked for this intention, why wait?
For many nonprofits, they have never taken a hit as hard as they have this spring. Some are in dire straits, barely able to stay afloat. A grant infusion would be lifeblood right now.
No doubt that’s why United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States dug into its reserves in order to still allocate $850,000 to 31 nonprofit agency programs. “It’s a time of uncertainty, and we know how badly our nonprofits are going to need this,” said Danielle Peterson, the organization’s president and CEO, last week when those awards were announced.
Likewise, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has distributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 recovery grants through the Greater Dubuque Disaster Recovery Fund — established to help mitigate the damage of this crisis.
All kinds of local entities are pivoting to help those in need during the pandemic. From a loan fund provided by Dubuque Initiatives, to $200,000 from Heartland Financial USA/Dubuque Bank & Trust donated to the disaster recovery fund, help is coming from many directions.
DRA board members noted that the funding requests that nonprofits applied for likely have changed since the pandemic hit. That’s certainly true. But instead of having to revise their requests, how about lifting the requirements for how the grants are used for this year’s allocations?
We know that’s not how the grant process normally works. But these are extraordinary times.
Next year, after having had the casinos shuttered for a portion of this year, we can anticipate drastically reduced profits and, therefore, grants.
For this year, though, it would be beneficial if the DRA could re-examine the decision to postpone those nonprofit awards.