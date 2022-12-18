It continues to baffle me: Nowhere along Brunskill Road does it say ”City Dump,” yet apparently certain people continue to regularly use this lovely area as such.

This is our neighborhood, and we take great pride in it. Please do us a favor and get rid of your trash in the proper location!

