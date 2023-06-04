Honor Flight of Dubuque sends the area's veterans on a trip to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect on war memorials.

Nearly 200 local military veterans got the trip of a lifetime last week in one of the coolest traditions to ever honor any and all who wore the uniform.

Once again, the Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States took to the air on a pair of daylong trips that brought a lifetime of memories.

