I was shocked to hear that a Virginia federal judge ruled to reinstate Mr. Bryan Tanner Cross to teach physical education at Leesburg Elementary School in Leesburg, Va., after he was suspended for two weeks for refusing to refer to students by their preferred gender pronouns.
According to its website, Leesburg Elementary School’s mission statement says that “We partner with parents and the community in order to meet the academic, social, and emotional needs of all students.” This is a very important commitment. It is comforting to know they are committed to meeting the needs of students. But when Mr. Cross decided to disregard his students’ pronoun preferences, from which they draw a great deal of anxiety and self-consciousness, he abandoned that mission statement. How is he to properly teach these students, and prepare them for the next level of their lives, if he refuses to provide an environment where they feel accepted?
I know from personal experience that I am not very receptive to a teacher’s instruction if they completely disregard and ignore something important to me, especially if doing so does no good for either party. It is my fervent belief that any individual who is hellbent on ignoring the true needs and feelings of children should never be allowed to teach them.
In my opinion, Bryan Tanner Cross’s employment at Leesburg Elementary School should be immediately terminated, and he should be barred from working for any institution of education until he can put his personal biases aside.