I find it laughable and ironic that Sen. Chuck Schumer accuses Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans of being “busy manufacturing outrage” over his threats to Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh when that is exactly what he has done over the last three years concerning anything President Trump says or does.
Letter: Schumer's threats ironic
