It’s exciting to see local businesses growing, expanding their reach and adding new jobs. Last week was brimming with news of that nature in Dubuque with three companies announcing plans that would lead to the creation of more than 150 new jobs in the community.
Last week’s announcements were:
- Rite-Hite Environmental Enclosures, a division of Rite-Hite, plans to add a third shift at its local facility early this year. The company will add 100 jobs in assembly, welding, industrial sewing and CNC machining to cover the new shift and to bolster existing shifts.
- Progressive Processing LLC, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., intends to remodel its Dubuque facility and purchase new equipment to increase capacity for Spam production — a $43 million investment that will create 38 more jobs.
- In response to rising customer demand for its products, Klauer Manufacturing will invest in a $14 million expansion to its existing operation to boost its manufacturing capacity, creating 16 jobs.
Increased demand for locally made products and reinvestment in local operations are positive indicators of a robust local economy. While that’s something to be celebrated, such news is followed with a note of concern — Where will the workers come from?
The worker shortage is evident in offices, retailers, restaurants and tourist attractions around the area.
Dubuque County’s unemployment rate is right back to decidedly low pre-pandemic levels — 2.7% in November. But the number of people working now has not rebounded to where it was two years ago. The county’s civilian labor force stood at 54,500 in November, compared to 56,800 in November 2019.
We could really use those 2,300 workers now. What happened to those workers and the causes of the worker shortage are harder to pinpoint.
Some people are quick to point to federal supplemental unemployment as the culprit. But the facts don’t bear out the supposition. Some states — like Iowa — ended the extra unemployment benefit this summer, while other states didn’t. Yet the number of people re-entering the work force was about the same across the country. European countries are experiencing similar worker shortages, and those countries hadn’t provided supplemental aid.
A shortage of child care definitely has been a contributing factor. Parents struggle to find care for kids — particularly for second- and third-shift jobs.
And with the all-too-real “life is short” reminder the pandemic brought, folks just started to rethink their choice of employment, the hours required for the money earned and the potential for making a change. That led to more retirements (early and other), and two-income households deciding to get by on one. That mindset also helped bring about the “Great Resignation,” during which more people left their jobs than ever before.
While all that seems disheartening, there are positive outcomes derived from a worker shortage. Higher wages, for one. Three years ago, no one would have imagined fast food restaurants and small retailers offering starting wages of $15 per hour and up, with stay bonuses and options for benefits, but that’s what we’re seeing in some cases.
When jobs on the lower end of the pay scale start to up the ante, there’s a ripple effect. We’re already seeing more automation in store checkout lines, banking and drive-thru lanes. People who formerly filled those jobs might have an opportunity to move up to a better-paying position.
As a society, we need to advocate for those positions that are vital to our workforce and cannot be replaced by artificial intelligence — jobs like certified nursing assistants, child care workers and teachers. If their wages don’t grow commensurate with the increases in other industries, we will see a mass exodus in these critical fields.
The greater Dubuque area has grown into a healthy and diverse economy over the past four decades. The recently announced expansions show a willingness to continue to invest in that economy. But that doesn’t make this area immune to challenging times.
It’s vital that local communities continue to seek ways to attract newcomers, support child care options and advocate for workers in critical fields. Those efforts could allow us to emerge from this period with an even stronger workforce.