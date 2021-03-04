Ronald Reagan said, “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Exactly how are measures the Republican majority in the Iowa Legislature is advancing helping citizens? Fast-tracking measures changing the start of the absentee voting period, and the closing time for polling places, and the time provided to employees to vote are examples of a government restructuring procedures not to protect voting rights, but to suppress them.
I would challenge lawmakers to publicize the confirmed cases of voter fraud, those verified through investigation, that purportedly are the problem such laws are designed to fix. Only after these infractions are made public can such voter-suppressive laws make sense.
If cases of fraud cannot be produced and verified, then it is clear that the government is not here to help, but to harm. These lawmakers are ironically proving Reagan’s dictum. Iowans deserve better.