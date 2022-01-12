The Iowa Senate opened its legislative session Monday with a change in place that overrides a century-old tradition: the press does not have a seat on the floor of the Senate chamber.
Senate Republicans barred reporters from the floor, instead forcing them to work from a public gallery above the chamber where access to elected officials is severely restricted.
For decades, Senate protocol has had reporters, photographers and multimedia journalists work at press benches along the front wall of the chamber, facing senators’ desks. That gives members of the media a good vantage point for capturing legislative debate among the senators. Journalists have ready access to ask questions of senators — without disrupting the legislative process — to help bring clarity, accuracy and context to their news reporting.
The change is more than an assault on the press — it is a gut punch to Iowans. Reporters aren’t sitting there simply to create content for their publications. They are the eyes and ears of the people, a daily conduit of public access.
Iowa now becomes one of just a handful of states that don’t allow reporters access to chamber floors. In most states, the members of the media have a designated seating area, like Iowa’s press benches.
Worth noting — the Republican-led Iowa House did not make such a change, leaving credentialed reporters on the floor as they have been in years past.
Why would the Senate Republicans make such a purposeful move to diminish the role of journalists covering governance of the state? That became more clear — well, kind of — Monday with the opening remarks of Senate President Jake Chapman, who inaccurately suggested the press was attempting to confuse and deceive citizens.
“It has become increasingly evident that we live in a world in which many, including our media, wish to confuse, misguide and deceive us, calling good evil and evil good,” he said.
Chapman didn’t stop there, describing a “sinister agenda occurring right before our eyes.” From there, he spun out a tale of people — including teachers — attempting to normalize pedophilia and incest and segued into banning books.
Wow. Iowans were expecting to hear from Republican leaders about plans to focus on tax cuts and reforms to unemployment law. They might have expected to hear more about the state’s position on vaccine mandates and what can be done to end the pandemic. In fact, those are exactly the issues Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley hit upon in his opening of session remarks.
Iowans are not clamoring for conspiracy theories, veiled threats and a decline in public access. But courtesy of Chapman and Senate Republicans, the state’s residents got a big dose of all three on Monday.
Republican Senate leadership has embarked on a troubling pathway that threatens the state’s longstanding commitment to public access and transparency in government. This decision should not be allowed to stand, and sinister claims about media attempts to “misguide” citizens should be called out as the infuriating falsehoods they are.
The reporters who cover the Iowa Legislature are Iowans, just like the readers they serve. They live in Iowa communities, pay Iowa taxes and send their kids to Iowa schools. Many volunteer their time in the Iowa nonprofits they care about, and they want to see the state thrive.
There is no evil agenda. Journalists are following the day-to-day discussions in the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate in a way that few Iowans have the time or inclination to do.
Journalism is a bedrock of democracy, and Iowans should not let any politicians impede that.