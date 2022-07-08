Sometimes bureaucracy has to step aside to allow the will of the people to prevail. That’s exactly what happened in Clayton County recently, making a community and area veterans happy — just in time for Independence Day.
The matter surrounded an American flag that has long billowed in the wind, high above the Mississippi River on top of Estes Point at Turkey River Mounds State Preserve, where it has flown for more than 100 years.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources had considered removing the flag when a visitor questioned why it was being flown on state preserve land, something not consistent with state policy.
Controversy ensued, as local residents defended the placement of the red, white and blue, where it had become a local landmark. Some confusion over who actually owned the land made the issue even more complicated. Guttenberg’s AMVETS Post 15 has been taking care of the flag and its flagpole, which sits atop a high bluff, since 1972, hiking up to the bluff and replacing the flag when needed. Accounts from some of the veterans date its presence there to around World War I, before the state even owned the land.
In the years since, the flag has become a landmark for boaters on the Mississippi, and offers a stunning view for hikers who make the trek to the top of the bluff.
The flag’s longevity at the site eventually led the state Preserves Advisory Board to approve a new management plan, essentially grandfathering in the flag’s placement. The only caveat was that the flag not be allowed to become torn or tattered.
That won’t be a problem. Veterans in the area have taken great care in tending the beloved symbol. It’s nice to see bureaucracy not getting in the way of what has long been a point of community pride. Cheers to the people and veterans of Clayton County who stood up for the Estes Point flag — forever in peace may she wave.
Marking the 150th anniversary of a community’s founding is always an event worth celebrating, especially when it’s a town steeped in history and on the threshold of exciting possibilities for the future.
Such is the case in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the majestic spires of Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, one of about 50 basilicas in the nation; the National Farm Toy Museum, which draws enthusiasts from around the world; and the beloved Field of Dreams, a movie icon for three decades and now the site of major league games and a growing destination for youth teams and all things baseball.
Dyersville has celebrated all week with events, including walking tours of downtown and activities in City Square.
Today’s events include guided tours at Basilica of St. Francis Xavier. Additionally, the Dyersville Area Historical Society will have a historical display with artifacts at the St. Francis Xavier School auditorium from 4 to 7 p.m. Copies of the sesquicentennial book will be on sale showing Dyersville’s progression in the past 150 years. Books also will be available starting July 1 by contacting the historical society at 563-875-2504 or emailing dyersvillehs@windstream.net. There will be a parade at 5:30 p.m., beginning at the basilica. Following that is a bean bag tournament in City Square.
The night concludes with back-to-back events celebrating the 150th anniversary and Downtown Summer Nights. Evening activities will be held at City Square, and activities will include live music from The Ditch Lilies from 6:30 to 10 p.m., children’s games with inflatables and a $150 drawing every hour. All events are free to the public. For information, check out the “Dyersville 150th Anniversary’ page on Facebook.
Congratulations to the Dyersville community as residents mark this historic occasion — here’s to the next 150 years!
Locals and visitors looking to bike (or walk) around scenic Dubuque have new paths to follow along the now open Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels.
The tunnels pass under the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks between Garfield Avenue and lower Bee Branch Creek and connect the upstream and downstream Bee Branch trail systems. That extends a continuous trail network connected to the Heritage Trail and to trails leading to Chaplain Schmitt Island and A.Y. McDonald Park.
The two, 10-foot-wide pedestrian tunnels are the final step in a larger $32.3 million project to install six, 8-foot-wide culverts under the railway along Garfield, replacing two aging box culverts and allowing for increased stormwater drainage. The project was part of the even larger $250 million Bee Branch Watershed Flood Mitigation Project, aimed at reducing flash flooding, improving water quality and stimulating investment in Dubuque neighborhoods within the watershed.
The work culminates the Bee Branch project, which has beautified the neighborhoods through which it runs while providing long-needed relief from flooding. The trailways are fully paved and the tunnels are entirely lit and security cameras are installed. Check out these beautiful trails and enjoy the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.