On July 30, ironically, on the same day that voting rights activist John Lewis was being laid to rest, the president tweeted to suggest that the presidential election should be delayed, “until people can properly, securely, and safely vote.”
This is the same president who refused to institute an effective program to protect Americans against the spread of the coronavirus, for electoral political gain.
To be clear, the president does not have the authority to delay the presidential election. According to the U.S. Constitution, and reiterated in a March 2020 report by the Congressional Research Service, only Congress has the power to delay an election. Congress has only moved the date of the presidential election twice for administrative reasons, and never for a national crisis. Elections proceeded as scheduled during the Civil War, the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and after 9/11. So, there is absolutely no reason we should not have a Nov. 3 election this year because of COVID-19 or due to the current social unrest.
And note, the national crises we are experiencing were both exacerbated by the current presidential administration. The president refused to institute an effective program to protect Americans against the spread of the coronavirus. He has worked daily to inflame race division and political polarization. The president has long been set on laying the groundwork to challenge the 2020 election returns.
He complained from Day 1 that the 2016 popular vote involved fraud, even though he won and was the one who encouraged foreign interference in that election. He formed the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which he later had to close because Americans don’t engage in widespread voter fraud. He casts aspersions on the integrity of American voters almost every day. Now, he has a loyalist running the Postal Service who has slowed the mail, begun to close post offices and who has raised the price of mail-in ballots in the middle of a global pandemic.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 response will have electoral ramifications; some voters won’t cast ballots this year because they are sick or dead.
The fact of the matter is that changing the date of the election would be wrong, difficult and complicated. Both houses of Congress would have to agree to delay the election. And constitutional amendments would have to be achieved to adjust the Electoral College schedule and the presidential and vice presidential term limits to accommodate the resulting transition-
related delays.
I cannot convince anyone not to vote for the current president, but perhaps seeing his anti-democracy and anti-election side will make him worthy of challenge by patriotic members of both major parties.
Note, that if there is no presidential election in 2020, the president won’t necessarily just stay. After Jan. 20, 2021, Congress would have the authority to declare an acting president — which could go to the next in the line of succession — speaker of the House. If that is a possibility that brings you pause, don’t support the suggestion to delay the election, don’t support efforts to sabotage the polls; and oppose the effort to defund the post office.
And then get out (masked), or get some stamps, and vote!