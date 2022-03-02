“I loved that book you suggested!” is one of the best phrases a librarian can hear.
As a teacher librarian in one of Iowa’s public schools for more than 10 years, I have had the opportunity to recommend countless books from all genres and topics to students. I have watched them find themselves in literature and discover new perspectives. I have seen them develop empathy for all kinds of people in all kinds of situations and grow into more thoughtful young people. I have seen students put down a book they realized wasn’t for them. Literature is powerful.
Now, some legislators in Iowa find that power dangerous. Coordinated political groups around the country have decided that school libraries are a threat to their children. The Iowa GOP has joined this effort to discredit and defame the incredible work of educators and librarians, claiming we are distributing obscene materials or teaching a false version of history. While of course we take these attacks personally, we also know they are part of a decades-long effort to defund public education and funnel public dollars to private schools.
Bills including HF 2498, HF 2198 and SF 2349 will, amongst other things, be detrimental to public schools, either criminalize or deprofessionalize the work of teacher librarians by including language to remove the requirements for teacher librarians to earn a master’s degree. While this change may seem slight, it is one step toward justifying not employing school librarians at all and will have a widespread impact on Iowa’s public education.
Furthermore, these bills underscore the continued defunding of Iowa’s public schools by the Republican Party. They want to drive successful and passionate educators out of the classroom by vilifying them and their already underpaid labor. They have stripped collective bargaining rights so we cannot organize effectively against these attacks. Teachers want what is best for students, and this is not it. We need to pay teachers what they’re worth to support our students’ education.
Would hiring a librarian without a master’s degree have any big impact on a district’s budget? Doubtful, but it will certainly perpetuate the cycle of underpaying education professionals for the critical role they serve. A teacher librarian, in fact, is one of the best money saving positions a school could hire. We are teachers of specialized content, who also provide prep time for classroom teachers. We are collaborative partners, helping fellow educators connect their lessons to high quality literature and the best, age-appropriate and vetted information available. We are leaders, serving on many committees in our school communities, as we have a unique perspective of the entire school building — much like an administrator.
And we are experts at collecting amazing information and literature for our students at just the right age level, interest level and curricular need — all in a welcoming and safe environment that is key to school culture. Not just anyone, with just any degree could do what we do effectively. The money a master’s degree for one person costs a district is well worth it for students, as decades of school achievement research studies can show you.
Bills like this attack educators and drive passionate experts out of Iowa. We need to invest in teachers and schools to not only improve education, but build strong communities. Every community relies on strong schools to educate our kids and bring neighbors together — for athletic events, town halls and even voting. If we invest in Iowa schools, teachers and teacher librarians, we can make Iowa towns more attractive places to live, work and raise a family. Our students deserve it.