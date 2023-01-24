AARP Iowa is dedicated to empowering Iowans to choose how they live as they age, in part, through advocacy at the State Capitol. As AARP Iowa’s new state advocacy manager, I am focused on the policies and issues impacting older Iowans and their families. I look forward to engaging with both long-serving lawmakers and the large freshman class at the Capitol this year on our key priorities.
Prescription drug prices are a long-standing, complex issue in the modern health care environment, but it is indisputable that some life-saving drugs like insulin are priced out of reach for many Iowans. Thanks to legislation passed by Congress last year, Iowans on Medicare now have their out-of-pocket cost of insulin capped at $35. Over 240,000 Iowans have been diagnosed with diabetes and require insulin, yet many still confront out-of-pocket costs that make the choice between paying for food, housing or their insulin a harsh reality. This session, AARP Iowa will focus on ways to pursue out-of-pocket insulin price caps for Iowans not covered by Medicare who are on a state regulated insurance plan. This issue has broad, bipartisan support, and we are hopeful legislators from across the political spectrum can come together to cap the cost of a life-sustaining drug that has been on the market for over 100 years.
As a former nursing home administrator, brain health and dementia support are a passion point for me.
Many of the residents I had the privilege of serving were impacted by various forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s. The reality of this disease is incredibly difficult, not only for the one experiencing its effects first-hand, but also for their caregivers. There are currently 66,000 Iowans living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, a number expected to reach 73,000 by 2025. Access to specialized care, especially in rural areas, is difficult to find. Iowa’s 70,000 unpaid family caregivers are often forced to give up their jobs to care for loved ones. AARP Iowa supports state investment in a Dementia Service Specialist Program to provide a trained dementia expert at each of Iowa’s six Area Agencies on Aging. These experts are trained to meet the needs of those impacted by dementia and could also provide critical support and resources to caregivers. This would be a cost-effective way to support those with dementia and enable more caregivers to remain in the workforce.
Our state has a long-standing history of reliance on institutional care for aging Iowans, and AARP Iowa is urging our state leaders to rebalance Iowa’s long-term care system to invest more in home-based care.
According to a 2021 AARP survey, 89% of Iowans support investing more in home-based care and services versus institutional care so Iowans can stay longer in their homes. AARP Iowa supports providing more funding for home modifications to help more Iowans age safely in their own homes.
Property taxes can play a role in whether Iowans have the financial ability to remain in their homes as they age, and AARP will also continue to closely monitor any proposed to changes to property tax policy during this legislative session. We will fight to ensure that any changes are equitable, sustainable and maintain fiscal stability to the state’s general fund.
Though we are focused on these key priorities, we will also engage on a multitude of other issues that arise during this session. We know legislative changes and new policies can have a huge impact on people’s lives which is why we will never stop fighting on behalf of older Iowans and their families.
Yontz began serving as advocacy manager for the Iowa state office this month after working in a variety of roles focused on serving the 50-plus population, including as a nursing home administrator. AARP Iowa’s advocacy manager is responsible for the development and implementation of federal, state and local-level advocacy and policy efforts.
