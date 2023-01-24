AARP Iowa is dedicated to empowering Iowans to choose how they live as they age, in part, through advocacy at the State Capitol. As AARP Iowa’s new state advocacy manager, I am focused on the policies and issues impacting older Iowans and their families. I look forward to engaging with both long-serving lawmakers and the large freshman class at the Capitol this year on our key priorities.

Prescription drug prices are a long-standing, complex issue in the modern health care environment, but it is indisputable that some life-saving drugs like insulin are priced out of reach for many Iowans. Thanks to legislation passed by Congress last year, Iowans on Medicare now have their out-of-pocket cost of insulin capped at $35. Over 240,000 Iowans have been diagnosed with diabetes and require insulin, yet many still confront out-of-pocket costs that make the choice between paying for food, housing or their insulin a harsh reality. This session, AARP Iowa will focus on ways to pursue out-of-pocket insulin price caps for Iowans not covered by Medicare who are on a state regulated insurance plan. This issue has broad, bipartisan support, and we are hopeful legislators from across the political spectrum can come together to cap the cost of a life-sustaining drug that has been on the market for over 100 years.

Recommended for you

Yontz began serving as advocacy manager for the Iowa state office this month after working in a variety of roles focused on serving the 50-plus population, including as a nursing home administrator. AARP Iowa’s advocacy manager is responsible for the development and implementation of federal, state and local-level advocacy and policy efforts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.