Luis Del Toro and I have worked at the same company for over 10 years. Luis has always been organized, professional and willing to go above and beyond. He has applied that same drive as the Ward 2 Dubuque City Council member.
Prior to Luis joining the council, it seemed like every decision was already made before coming to a unanimous vote. Luis has been willing to voice his opposition to decisions that he feels are not in the best interest of his constituents.
It’s not easy to go against the establishment, but Luis has been one of the few elected officials to challenge the status quo. It might not make him popular with the rest of the council members or city management, but Luis will break with a unanimous vote if he feels there is a better policy or decision that could be made.
Luis has had a positive effect for our city. He has always been very approachable and pushed to have more open communication with the public. Since his election, the city seems to have done noticeably more to share and collect concerns from us, the taxpayers.
Luis truly cares about the citizens of Dubuque and the path the city is on. The citizens of Ward 2 have been well represented.