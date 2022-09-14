The world has never suffered from an oversupply of humor. In dreary times we need more humor to sustain being human and to maintain a semblance of sanity. Many clowns, Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin and Bob Hope, et al. are long gone and there have been few heirs of their prominence.

So, here is a silly spoof, a nano attempt to work against the beastly earnestness which prevails too much, especially among our pols whose behavior for years has been noticeably characterized by the absence of humor.

Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.