The world has never suffered from an oversupply of humor. In dreary times we need more humor to sustain being human and to maintain a semblance of sanity. Many clowns, Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin and Bob Hope, et al. are long gone and there have been few heirs of their prominence.
So, here is a silly spoof, a nano attempt to work against the beastly earnestness which prevails too much, especially among our pols whose behavior for years has been noticeably characterized by the absence of humor.
There is either very dirty or very clean and hygienically pure money everywhere at the local, national and global level. In fact, ironically enough, while there is lots of political confrontation and shocking opposition among us and Russia and China, there is nevertheless a common custom, a serene and disarming harmony among them and a never admitted identical behavior when it comes to laundering money to make sure it is clean. Laundering money prevails on Wall Street, especially on the London Stock Exchange (as admitted and heavily criticized by the British “The Economist” and the “Guardian”) and on down to the smallest town. Chinese, Russians, Arabs, Latin Americans and Americans, ALL do it. And yes, locally, too, people are making sure that their money is clean by laundering it. But, oddly enough, they are listed in the police report. Do the police want dirty money?
This gargantuan effort to remove germs, dirt, and drug residuals from our money has been going on for generations and has always been attempted to be stopped by law enforcement agents. It gives one the impression that the FBI, the DEA and Interpol, etc. want dirty money.
We have across the nation and actually all over the globe vast and never ending efforts to make sure that money is hygienic, clean and devoid of spreading diseases. Wow, wow. If the globe can harmonize and agree on cleaning money, then it should be possible to harmonize and co-operate on cleaning a polluted globe and rid it of toxicity, and its giant plastic issue.
If we were to direct efforts to launder the foul language of the pols and eliminate the universally used four letter word which converts the act of love and pro-creation into vicious condemnation, we would see real improvement, even among global graffiti. So, let’s stop laundering money and start removing slum homes and repulsive junk. Yes, laundering the metros. That is where laundering is needed instead of wasting it on cleansing money...you may laugh.
Finally, we really need to launder the language of the pols, too, but no one focuses on that. Let’s send the FBI after them. Since draining the swamp of D.C. has failed let’s try to launder and wash Washington. Bleach that has been intended to cure COVID-19 could be diverted for this commendable purpose. A bipartisan effort would maximize chances of having clean pols operating in a clean and highly attractive capital of which everyone would be proud and which would impress the globe.
Sutterlin is retired from the faculty of Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he resides. His email address is shsutterlin@yahoo.com.
