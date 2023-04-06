Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Michael Jackels
To the Catholic faithful in the Archdiocese of Dubuque:
For health reasons, I asked our Holy Father Francis — may God preserve him — to accept my resignation as archbishop of Dubuque.
Jesus called me to this ministry, and I wouldn’t take my hands from this plow unless Jesus, through his vicar on earth, called me away. And so it is, effective 4 April 2023.
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Richard Pates, retired Bishop of Des Moines, to serve as apostolic administrator until the next archbishop of Dubuque is named.
I’ve enjoyed getting to know you, praying with you, sharing meals together, joining you as a partner in ministry.
Your responses on our Synod Survey confirmed our ministry: sharing with the Church and the poor; learning/teaching the Gospel; devotion to and worship of the Eucharist.
These are ministries that you rightly appreciate, are presently committed to, and want to see enhanced. Keep up the good work. You’re great. God bless you.
I’ll miss you. Let us pray for each other, and keep our eyes fixed on Jesus.
The former bishop of the Wichita, Kan., diocese, Michael Jackels was installed as Dubuque archbishop in May 2013.
