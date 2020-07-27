I’m proud to live in Dubuque!
In a time of uncertainty that is changing our lifestyles and habits, we are blessed with staff at city and county agencies, non-profits, schools and businesses who (mostly) are working together to keep the community and their employees healthy and safe — and to fill gaps as they appear.
We also are blessed by the far-sighted persistence of leaders who, early on, put the resources in place for widespread COVID testing despite slow and hesitant state support.
Thank you!