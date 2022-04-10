Closing a beloved institution like a school or a church is always a heart-wrenching proposition.
Faculty and families associated with Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque are reckoning with those feelings right now. It’s been a rapid adjustment.
Although district officials long have talked of making changes to consolidate students throughout the district by possibly closing schools, the suggestion that Fulton be the one shuttered was news to most people when the discussion arose less than two weeks ago.
At a March 29 work session, Dubuque Community School Board members reached a general consensus to explore closing Fulton Elementary.
At a committee meeting six days later, although no formal action was taken, all school board members were present and agreed that budgetary concerns required the closure of the school building opened in 1940. At the school board meeting on Monday, April 11, it is expected that the die will be cast.
While the quick timeline no doubt added to the stress of the news, the reasons behind the closure are understandable and sensible.
Discussions about combining or consolidating facilities came about a few years ago as the district dealt with minimal increases in state aid, a declining unspent balance and falling enrollment. The pandemic put that discussion on pause, only to return this year.
The past two school years provided even more evidence that such a change is needed. Fulton has seen the largest enrollment decline of all the district’s elementary schools, going from 359 students in 2016 to a projected 219 students for the 2022-2023 school year. Fulton also shares a boundary with five other elementary schools, so absorbing the students into nearby buildings could be facilitated rather easily.
The top-tier priorities of school board members are to educate the district’s children and to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money. That means finding a way to provide top quality education while remaining within a budget. The closure will save the district an estimated $1 million annually in operational costs. That’s money that can address other shortfalls.
For school board members to ignore making this difficult decision would have been failing to fulfill their duties as elected officials. Credit goes to Superintendent Stan Rheingans for broaching the issue now, even though he is leaving the district at the end of June, rather than kicking the can down the road.
Still, that doesn’t make it much more palatable for Fulton families.
The good news is that as students are spread out to other buildings, district officials say all Fulton staff will be able to be placed elsewhere in the district, anticipating no layoffs. It’s feasible that some former Fulton students and staff will be reunited in another building.
Still, every school has its own culture. Fulton has been ably helmed for more than a decade by Chris Nugent, an educator whose roots go back to teaching at Fulton from 1989 to 2003, and the school was the educational home for many North End families.
While this change has come about quickly, it won’t be the last domino to fall.
Families should be on notice: At that same work session, school board members agreed to investigate how best to reduce the number of middle schools in the district from three to two by 2026. That, too, will be up for a vote Monday night, though the details remain to be determined.
Facing school closures is always a hardship — for board members and for families. Clear communication is the key to making the road less difficult.
Here’s hoping that Fulton faculty, students and families can embrace the rest of their time at the Central Avenue school and prepare for the next chapter.