Last year, just before the pandemic took hold, a late February event drew neighborhood kids to help reimagine what Dubuque’s Comiskey Park could look like.
Children and teens joined a nationally recognized architect as well as landscape artists and urban planners to help create a vision for the North End space.
Architect Michael Ford, of Madison, Wis., said it was all about community engagement and getting young people excited about what’s going on in their city.
Adults also had a chance to pitch their suggestions to Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department, and ideas such as a splash pad, pavilions, grills, picnic areas, multi-use spaces, updated lighting and improved access were offered as ways to improve this neighborhood space.
Now, the vision is coming to life. City Council members this week signed off on the Re-Imagine Comiskey Master Plan and Phase 1 Plan for the renovation of the park, expanding it by two acres, bringing it up to 5.69 acres. Additionally, a splash pad, new playground equipment, green space, trails and a larger parking lot will be added.
Phase 1 will cost about $1.6 million (with more than $600,000 coming via grants), and it will include the construction of the splash pad and playground, along with the added acreage. Eventually, Comiskey will have two new basketball courts, a multi-sport court and picnic areas.
It’s exciting to see this investment in a park that is beloved in its neighborhood — and that is poised to grow in stature with other local residents as well. That the vision for what it could be grew out of the ideas brought by children who live nearby makes it even more special.
Newly vaccinated local residents ready to get back to the world of community events and gatherings have a great opportunity this week with the 10th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival.
This might be the coolest local event that you haven’t necessarily attended. It’s been recognized as one of the top film festivals in the country and even internationally. Filmmakers, actors and lovers of film converge on Dubuque for typically five days (though this year boasts a super-sized festival). More than 150 films have been showing at various venues, mostly downtown, along with panel discussions, parties and other events, continuing through Sunday. The Telegraph Herald is proud to be among multiple local sponsors.
After a year of watching Netflix from the recliner, it’s time that people got out and took in some fresh independent films. COVID-19 protocols are in place at the film viewing locations. Check out the events at julienfilmfest.com.
Many of us have seen stories in the news about doorbell video cameras catching crimes. With the rising prevalence of such devices, in addition to other outdoor security cameras, the Dubuque Police Department is looking to capitalize on the trend.
Police are asking residents with home surveillance systems, such as security and doorbell cameras, to register their system in a database with the department. Officials hope the initiative will allow officers to more efficiently use video footage to investigate crimes in the city.
The idea behind the program, called Secure Dubuque, is that upon hearing about a crime in an area, police can quickly identify any nearby residents with cameras in place that might have captured footage that could help the investigation. Police then would reach out to the residents requesting to view the video.
Residents don’t have to turn over video if they don’t want to, and any video provided to police would be evidentiary and not shared with the public.
Community members with cameras should sign up. The vast majority of local residents want to help police make our community safer, and this is one way to do that.
Letting police know where cameras are could help lead officers to key information in their investigation of local crime. Help out our local police by registering a system at www.cityofdubuque.org/securedubuque.