Labor Day is certainly different this year. The coronavirus has changed all of our lives.
As if the virus has not created enough challenges, in addition to Flexsteel closing down production in Dubuque, last month we had the horrible storm just south of us. Through all of the issues this year, I have come to appreciate the people of the Dubuque area more. In tough times, the people of the Dubuque area pull together.
What can be said about the Flexsteel situation that has not been said already? Another obvious case of profits over people. The workers negotiated in good faith, taking pay cuts to encourage Flexsteel to build their new plant in Dubuque, and once again the workers are the people on the short end of mismanagement and corporate greed.
The situation in Cedar Rapids and many other communities in Iowa after the Aug. 10 derecho is breathtaking. The damage was so severe, many people were without power for an extended period of time and full recovery will take some time. Many workers have traveled to the affected areas to assist their brothers and sisters, working very long hours to help restore vital services.
In Dubuque I heard several people complaining about cell phone or internet service outages, but shortly it became evident that these minor inconveniences were nothing compared to what was occurring in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and many other communities in Iowa. We take so many things for granted. Within a week people were taking up collections and taking water, food and other essential supplies into the affected areas. That’s another illustration of how good people pull together in times of tragedy.
I know that this year has been extremely challenging, but I am encouraged by the amount of community outreach and support to help people in our community and others who are in need. I am the treasurer at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest. We have continued our hot breakfast and food giveaways during the pandemic, however we had to change to takeout meals and loading boxes in cars to maintain social distance, and expanded to delivering boxes of groceries to the community. We are 100% volunteer operated. The support we have received is admirable.
We made the very difficult decision to cancel the Labor Day parade this year. As labor leaders in the Dubuque community, we did not want to take the chance of assembling so many people and risk spreading the virus.
I would like to encourage everyone to stay safe in these
ever-changing times. Worker safety is even more important with the recovery efforts. Utility workers and cleanup crews have been working very long hours in strange conditions. I urge everyone to wear proper protective equipment. Thanks to all of the dedicated people who have pulled together this year to help those less fortunate than us. Let’s hope that next year all of these challenges will be in the rear-view mirror and we can enjoy a more normal year.