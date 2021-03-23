As longtime Telegraph Herald print readers navigate our eEdition to access Monday’s online only-version of the newspaper, they are discovering some cool features in the app.
One such reader, Frank Belcastro, suggested I include in my column some written tips for the less tech-savvy. We have a tendency to help people get to the eEdition and stop there, when some readers might need a little more help to successfully navigate the functions of the page. Frank figured out a few things on his own and suggested I share them with readers. I thought that was a good idea, so here we go:
Question: What does “browse mode” mean?
Answer: Click this icon for a graphical view of the pages. Use the left and right arrows to browse through the pages. Click the Browse icon a second time to zoom in on a page.
Hover over the Browse icon to access a menu where you can further control your Browse viewing mode. Select the 1x or 2x viewing option; optionally also “lock” that option.
1x — Single click/tap on the page image will zoom in or out. Double click/tap will open the content in Index viewing mode.
2x — Double click/tap on the page will zoom in or out. Single click/tap will open the content in Index viewing mode.
Locked — Enabling the “lock” will prevent your ability to click/tap on content in Browse mode and have it open in Index mode. If you prefer to read all pages in our graphical Browse mode, you may choose to “lock” the mode so that you do not accidentally cause the system to switch to Index viewing mode. Even if “locked,” you can still open content in the Index viewing mode by selecting the Index icon from the main control bar on the right.
Question: How do I switch pages in Browse Mode?
Answer: Pressing the arrows on the right and left sides of the page will switch pages, you can also use the scroll wheel on your mouse or touch pad to scroll the page and it will change pages once you reach the bottom of the current page.
Question: Can I print, email, or download articles from Browse Mode?
Answer: Yes! By selecting the Page Number and then the Share icon in the top left or right corner of the displayed page, you can print, email or download a portion of the page.
Question: What is the Pages icon for?
Answer: From the Pages Mode, you can see small images of all pages in the edition you are viewing. This is an easy way to quickly scan through the entire publication. Click on any page image to open it for viewing. Most publications also allow downloading pages as PDF files from this viewing mode.
Question: What is Index Mode?
Answer: This is the default view of the eEdition. It allows several options for formatting content for reading, printing or sharing.
Question: How do I load an article for viewing?
Answer: Clicking on an area of the page image displayed on the left side will load that content into the right side. Pressing the arrows on the right and left sides of the page image will change pages.
Question: Can I print the article I’m viewing, or share it with someone else?
Answer: Yes! When an article is loaded for viewing in the right side of the screen, several control icons will appear above it. The Print icon offers a quick way to print. In the mobile app, the Share icon will open a Sharing menu which allows you to select from several methods (Email, Print, Facebook, Twitter, etc).
Question: How can I change the text size or alter the way the article is displayed?
Answer: Once you are in an article in Index mode, icons appear across the top of the page. A+ and A- control the print size. You can also listen to the article and switch between graphical and text displays of the article.
We also have created videos to help readers navigate the eEdition. You can check them out at https://www.telegraphherald.com/help/. If you have further questions or suggestions, don’t hesitate to reach out to me.