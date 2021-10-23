As Congress works on the infrastructure package and reconciliation bill, there is a troubling provision being discussed that would require additional reporting to the IRS of financial information. One proposal under consideration would require credit unions and other financial institutions to report to the Internal Revenue Service the gross inflows and outflows of any business and personal accounts with transactions of $600 or more in a year. This unprecedented access to consumers’ personal financial data is concerning and would affect nearly every taxpayer, including our youth.
While people should certainly pay all taxes owed, this proposal would result in financial institutions turning over to the IRS sensitive account details that, in and of themselves, do not constitute taxable events. Credit unions already report information to the IRS regarding taxable account activity.
The best way to close any loopholes and police any unpaid taxes is through IRS enforcement, not requiring more personal financial information to be shared with the IRS. I appreciate the introduction of the Protecting Financial Privacy Act, which would block the IRS from this kind of account monitoring.
The author is the president and CEO of Alliant Credit Union.