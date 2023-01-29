A bill proposed in the Iowa Legislature would make both city and school board elections partisan. The last thing we need is politics openly injected into races at those local levels.

The bill was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, and has been assigned to a subcommittee of the State Government Committee. That three-person subcommittee includes Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, who now represents a portion of Jackson County. We urge lawmakers to ensure that bill moves no further.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

