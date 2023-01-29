A bill proposed in the Iowa Legislature would make both city and school board elections partisan. The last thing we need is politics openly injected into races at those local levels.
The bill was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, and has been assigned to a subcommittee of the State Government Committee. That three-person subcommittee includes Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, who now represents a portion of Jackson County. We urge lawmakers to ensure that bill moves no further.
It is unclear what imagined problem this bill is trying to solve.
In the fall 2021 City of Dubuque election, five residents ran for the mayoral position, four people ran for an at-large City Council seat, two people vied for the Ward Three seat and one person ran for the Ward One seat. The interest was so high for the first two positions that the fields had to be narrowed in a primary election.
Voters heading to the polls sized up the candidates on their specific merits and their stances on the topics that matter to Dubuquers. Who would best lead the city? Where did candidates stand on major issues such as the future of Five Flags Center or the use of taxpayer money? Who felt like they would best serve as the voice of the people they represent?
Also in the fall of 2021, seven people ran for three positions with four-year terms on the Dubuque Community School Board, while one person ran for a seat with a two-year term.
Before casting their ballots, voting-age residents of the school district evaluated the qualifications of those candidates, their visions for the district and their opinions on major issues, such as the future of the district’s facilities and economic balance between schools.
None of the residents voting for the city or school board races looked for or were influenced by a D or R behind any of those candidates’ names. They cast their ballots based on their knowledge of the people and their positions, which is really how it should be.
Dubuque voters in that fall 2021 election were fortunate to have a deep pool of local residents willing to serve their community in these elected positions. But even if there hadn’t been nearly as many candidates, introducing partisanship into these races isn’t the solution.
There’s no reason to believe adding political parties to the process is going to lead to more-qualified candidates on ballots. There already are plenty of them in many local races. And in communities where candidates are tougher to drum up to hold elected positions, it seems unlikely that political parties are going to solve that problem.
It seems that the only thing making these races partisan will accomplish is spreading the partisanship that too often divides our communities already.
In fact, the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board continually has argued against political affiliations being part of the elections of county-level positions such as county attorney or supervisor. That argument is rooted in the same reasoning as our stance against extending partisanship to city and school board races.
We want voters choosing the people they think are best suited for the jobs rather than those who align with their party politics. And we want the people running for office to be focused on the nuances of the issues particular to their communities, not on aligning with the views of a particular party.
So, we call on our lawmakers to leave school board and city races alone and to look again at removing party politics from county-level races.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
