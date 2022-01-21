Parents, business owners and government officials all understand a significant barrier facing Iowa workers — a lack of child care. But grants from Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Department of Human Services last week will go a long way to fill in gaps in the local network of child care options.
An infusion of more than $3.8 million in state money will go to eight Dubuque programs, including three Holy Family Catholic Schools programs, Dubuque Dream Center and Hirschbach Motor Lines.
The money couldn’t come at a better time. In 2021, there were 5,686 child care spaces in Dubuque County, while the number of children ages 5 and younger was 7,342 and in 84% of those families, all parents work, according to Iowa Child Care Resource and Referral. That presents a gap that community stakeholders have struggled to bridge.
With the grant money, one recipient, Romper Room Child Care Center, plans to open an entirely new facility this spring, a sister location to Romper Stompers Childcare Center on Central Avenue. Between the two facilities, owners say they will be able to serve both first- and second-shift workers — a particular need in the community.
The $750,000 awarded to the Dream Center will help the nonprofit meet its goal of becoming a licensed child care center by the fall of 2022.
In another innovation, Hirschbach will use its $630,000 grant to help the company’s efforts to create a child care center for employees near its corporate headquarters on Kerper Boulevard.
With a challenge as big as this, it will take multiple players working to address change on all fronts. Kudos to the Iowa grant distributors for supporting business, nonprofit and education systems all seeking solutions to the child care shortage.
It’s great to see Iowa senators on both sides of the aisle from our neck of the woods working together in the name of ethics.
A bill moved out of the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee this week that puts teeth into the law requiring candidates in state legislative races to file financial disclosure documents. Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, both back the legislation calling for the addition of deadlines and consequences for scofflaws of the financial disclosure rule.
This isn’t just a solution in search of a problem. Jochum said there are often candidates who fail to submit disclosure forms. That lack of transparency shouldn’t stand in Iowa.
Lawmakers should back the measure and push it through to the governor’s office. Governor Kim Reynolds’ signature could have the law in place for the fall election. Who could argue against bipartisan ethics transparency?
The story headlined “Growing Greener” in Sunday’s Telegraph Herald provided a look at some tri-state-area residents who are really going the extra mile — sometimes on foot — to consume resources conscientiously.
For most of us, remembering to take our own bags to the grocery store and to turn off the lights in empty rooms is about as good as it gets when it comes to conserving energy. But it’s inspirational to see local residents making life choices to enable less use of cars, for example.
The pandemic was a bit of a setback for some consumer practices. Disposable masks, gloves, wipes, bags and bottles were quickly substituted for more eco-friendly options as people tried to limit contact with others and even with surfaces others might touch. A longstanding can-and-bottle redemption program in Iowa was disrupted and changed so that some consumers are likely not going through the effort to get the cans recycled. Sharing rides no longer seemed like a smart option.
It’s time to start thinking about what we can do differently to minimize our impact on our resources. The City of Dubuque provides options promoting various ways to save utility resources within homes.
Check out “Growing Greener” and learn more about what others are doing to lighten the human touch on our planet.