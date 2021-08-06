Credit goes to the Platteville Common Council for choosing to diversify the voices it elevates by filling a vacant seat with a strong applicant who is likely the first Black person to serve on the city’s governing body.
Council members chose from four candidates in their selection of Lynne Parrott, a minister, communications consultant and trainer. Parrott advocated for more diversity in city leadership and believes the city must address persistent racial inequity.
Not every city would choose to appoint a candidate who calls out inequities. But Common Council members stepped up and embraced the possibility of change and becoming a stronger community.
Choosing a candidate that better represents the city’s changing demographics shows intellect and forethought. Platteville’s population of people of color increased from 5% to 7% in just five years.
And government works better with diverse voices contributing to the conversation. Parrott, for her part, wants to champion all residents. She plans to hold weekly office hours to solicit feedback and hear from the community. That’s a great approach for a newly elected official.
Kudos to the Platteville Common Council on making a good choice for the right reasons.
We’ve long known farmers feed the world, but this week in Dubuque, a group of farmers took that one step further.
The Dairy Farmers of America had a conference planned in Dubuque and wanted to give back to the area. When they had to cancel the conference because of the spreading COVID-19 variant, members of the cooperative still wanted to support the community.
Dairy Farmers of America sponsored a meal packaging event, and United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States lined up volunteers who packed 5,000 meals for local people in need. The farmers cooperative also donated 3,050 units of shelf-stable milk to St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
Three dozen volunteers answered the call from the United Way, and meals were distributed to Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, The Salvation Army, Lancaster (Wis.) Food Pantry, Southwestern Food Pantry in Hazel Green, Wis., and Delaware County Food Bank.
A toast (with a cold glass of milk) to Dairy Farmers of America for coming through with such a generous donation, even after their event was canceled. And cheers to the folks who stepped up to help the United Way facilitate the meal packaging. A great community effort made a huge difference to the food insecure in our area.
The positive impact that National Night Out events have on police-community relationships was summed up best by a 10-year-old who attended Tuesday night’s event in Dubuque.
“It’s really cool they get to come down and teach people about their job. And then, when you get to be an adult and are thinking about a job as a police officer or firefighter, you can say you learned about it at the park.”
That was Peyton DeMaio’s take, and it’s pretty good evidence that in its 11th year, Dubuque police and fire personnel are having an impact when they interact with neighborhood families. Where sometimes seeds of fear and anger are sown, here real connections are being made.
It works both ways. Law enforcement officials said connecting with members of the community can help open lines of communication that can be vital when investigating incidents in the city. After the last few years of tension and unrest between police and communities across the country, it’s great to see a bridge-building event like this taking place in downtown Dubuque.