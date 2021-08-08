Ads on television criticize millionaires spending money on space exploration. Complaints that they should be paying more taxes are unfounded.
Maybe corporations are not paying income taxes, but they pay other taxes, such as payroll, employment and other business taxes. They cover your employee benefits, insurance and retirement plans and give you the security of a good-paying job.
This is a free nation where anyone with a new innovative idea can work hard and develop new products. We should not begrudge the people who take great risks to develop their ideas. There is a reason China is stealing our intellectual property. Its citizens are not allowed to think in this way. Henry Ford filed bankruptcy twice before creating the Ford Motor Company, and his assembly lines changed the lives of every American.
Farmers are also entrepreneurs. They spend their whole life working long hours to build their family farm. The Biden administration wants to increase the estate tax by eliminating the stepped-up basis rules. You could be paying estate taxes rates of 61%. But the government needs to redistribute your wealth to pay for their social justice plans. Think this is called socialism — take from the hard-working fools and give to the smart people that know how to play the system.
Our government needs to stop the handouts and require every able-bodied American to get back to work. Socialism policies don’t work. We need to once again focus on the values which built this country.