The President of the United States represents us as a nation. He represents who we are as a people. He reflects our morals and our values. Is President Trump representing us as we would like? Is this who we are as a nation? Is this who we are as a people?
Reflecting on the past three years while looking into the future, do you want to continue living in a democracy? Years ago, I read that the United States of America can’t be destroyed from the outside. It can only be destroyed from within. I thought we are safe. That will never happen! I now see that we can be destroyed from within.
Can we get off of this path of self-
destruction? We have no time to ponder that idea. We can’t say that politics is not our thing. Politics is what makes major decisions in our lives. “We the People” can be part of that process and must be part of that process. If you don’t like something, call your legislators and share your thoughts. If you disagree with them, tell them. If you like what they are doing, call or write them. They need to hear that, too. All our elected officials are supposed to be working for us.
Be a part of this democracy while we still have a democracy to be a part of! While we still have a country to protect.