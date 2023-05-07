This year, after almost 50 years of good labor relations between the county and the employees who work for the Secondary Roads Department and the Dubuque County assessor’s office, county officials decided they wouldn’t bargain items that have been in the union contract for decades, and instead strip established language and rights away from workers, even though they could continue to bargain most items like they have for the past five decades.

Prior to 2017, public sector workers in Iowa had the right to bargain a comprehensive list of working conditions with public employers. That year, the state Legislature changed the law, changing public employers’ obligations from mandatory bargaining to permissive, meaning the county can still bargain items if they want — or can decide to refuse to bargain. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have decided they don’t want to bargain.

Klootwyk is the union representative for Teamsters Local 120 in Dubuque County. He moved here in 2017 and is proud to be a part of Dubuque County and to have been given the opportunity to represent the hard-working men and women of Dubuque.

