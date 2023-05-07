This year, after almost 50 years of good labor relations between the county and the employees who work for the Secondary Roads Department and the Dubuque County assessor’s office, county officials decided they wouldn’t bargain items that have been in the union contract for decades, and instead strip established language and rights away from workers, even though they could continue to bargain most items like they have for the past five decades.
Prior to 2017, public sector workers in Iowa had the right to bargain a comprehensive list of working conditions with public employers. That year, the state Legislature changed the law, changing public employers’ obligations from mandatory bargaining to permissive, meaning the county can still bargain items if they want — or can decide to refuse to bargain. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have decided they don’t want to bargain.
Nobody on the board of supervisors campaigned on union busting. Not one of them said publicly that they would strip the rights of county employees if elected. They never mentioned they would use our tax dollars to take language away from the hard-working employees of Dubuque County.
The board of supervisors have voluntarily started an attack against county workers and residents. If they think working people in Dubuque won’t fight back, they are mistaken.
Our Secondary Roads Department employees are there for our residents, maintaining our roads year-round and clearing roads after major storms. For decades, a voice on the job and rights in their union contract were part of the incentive package to recruit and retain employees, giving employees the peace of mind that allowed them to focus on their work.
Now, the board of supervisors is sending a message that will result in a deterioration of standards and likely lead to a higher turnover of our county professionals.
Join us in this fight to tell the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to stop the war on working families in Dubuque County. Union busting is disgusting. Our secondary Roads and county assessors, employees and residents deserve better from our elected officials.
Klootwyk is the union representative for Teamsters Local 120 in Dubuque County. He moved here in 2017 and is proud to be a part of Dubuque County and to have been given the opportunity to represent the hard-working men and women of Dubuque.
